Share:

Gwendoline Christie questioned ‘being a woman’

LONDON - Gwendoline Christie was forced to ‘’really question’’ what it means to ‘’be a woman’’ because of ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 40-year-old actress is feeling ‘’so emotional’’ about the end of the HBO fantasy drama series and admits playing the newly-knighted Ser Brienne of Tarth forced her to ‘’confront’’ her ‘’physicality’’ and other characteristics and believes the programme her helped her to evolve.

Speaking at the GQ Heroes event in association with Flannels at Soho Farmhouse, she said: ‘’I am so emotional about it. I am grateful. It’s been eight years of employment.

‘’This part came along and I knew it would force me to confront my androgyny, my physicality, my height, my strength, my inconsistencies in my face and body.

‘’It made me really question what it means to be a woman, how we are defined in society, and how we’re defined in media and mainstream entertainment. It’s been a privilege to play that part. It has been an evolution of self.’’

Now the show has wrapped filming, Gwendoline is returning to the theatre for a new production of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and though she’s excited, she admits it is ‘’terrifying’’ being on stage.

She said: ‘’I’m currently preparing to go back on stage again after a very long time and I’m working with the absolutely astounding Nicholas Hytner, who has taken over the Bridge Theatre, and we are doing a production of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ together.

‘’That is an extraordinary experience, because it’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ interpreted in a way in which you’ve never really conceived and there are some fundamental changes, which will be big surprises. It will be a visual spectacular.

‘’It’s terrifying [being back on stage], but it’s exciting, because it’s an interesting experience.

‘’When you work on film and television, you’re on a film set it can be a very insular experience. That’s part of what makes it wonderful, because you become invested and immersed in a world. But in the theatre, it’s all about the audience.’’

Sienna Miller always wears shoes she can dance in

NEW YORK - Sienna Miller’s fashion rule is to always wear shoes that ‘’you can dance in’’. The 37-year-old actress has partnered with Jimmy Choo for the first instalment of its ‘In My Choos’ campaign which sees the star model the fashion house’s new pre-fall 2019 line of footwear, eyewear and handbags.

For Sienna, the collaboration was a natural choice for her because she always thinks about what shoes she is going to wear for every event, and if she’ll end up ‘’taking them off’’.

Speaking to Jimmy Choo’s ‘In My Choos’ series, she said ‘’I don’t think I have a golden rule to dressing up ... actually that’s not true - you definitely want to wear shoes that you can dance in. Or be prepared to take them off, which I always am. A person that’s wearing something as simple as black jeans and a T-shirt can radiate glamour, and that comes with self-confidence and being calm and centred.’’ Sienna thinks the 90s was a ‘’chic’’ moment for fashion because ‘’no one looked like they were trying to hard’’, and the fact there was no social media meant that people could be ‘’wild and reckless’’ in that era. She said: ‘’I mean, the 90s, for me, were just the chicest moment. Women in oversized blazers and very little make-up, I love that aesthetic. Because no one really looked like they were trying too hard.

‘’I get so sad sometimes looking back and seeing these pre-Instagram, pre-social media days where people were really wild and reckless and nothing was contrived or thought about, and it was a really original moment in fashion. It didn’t feel it at the time. I was young, but. I remember it.

‘’But it just felt like scruffy, but now it’s such a cool look, and I remember being at school and looking at photos of Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss and Johnny Depp.’’

The ‘American Woman’ actress - who has daughter Marlowe, six, with her former partner Tom Sturridge - also admitted that she thinks women who are confident in their own skin ‘’stand out’’ the most.

She added: ‘’Somebody who’s really comfortable in their own skin, somebody who is individual, someone who is brave and courageous, always stands out.’’