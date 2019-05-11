Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Friday hoped that the new chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi would introduce new strategy to solve business community’ problems, while creating new venues for collection rather than taxing the existing tax payers.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued on Friday, expressed optimism that with his long experience in the field of chartered accountancy and well versed with the Pakistan’s tax law; he would help resolve economic issues and challenges. He said that trust deficit had been widened from last couple of years between the business community and Federal Board of Revenue that impacted harshly on the business environment in the country.

We are very optimistic and hopeful that new FBR chairman will bring immediate reforms in FBR aiming to acknowledging the tax payers, broadening the tax net and chasing Non-filers, he added.