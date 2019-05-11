Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers concerned to launch road checking campaign after Eid to nab the tax defaulting vehicles.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Friday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Director Admin also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that Sindh Excise Department had already launched two successful road checking campaign during current financial year and on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, the third road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles would be driven just after Eid.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed to form maximum number of road checking teams in order to catch large number of tax defaulting vehicles and also to extend working hours for tax collection during road checking campaign to facilitate the people so that they might deposit their due taxes.

He also asked the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation on the roads as they had enough time for the purpose, while warning them too that if they didn’t deposit the due taxes, fines would also be imposed on them.