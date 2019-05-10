Share:

SEOUL - Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held a working group meeting here on Friday, a day after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched projectiles, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

Lee Do-hoon, South Korean special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and U.S. special representative for DPRK affairs Stephen Biegun jointly presided over the meeting in Seoul.

The working group was launched last November to coordinate between Seoul and Washington on the Korean Peninsula issues such as denuclearization, sanctions and inter-Korean cooperation.