ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi has shown full faith in Pakistan’s Parliamentarians cricket team under the captaincy of Zain Qurehsi, which will take part in Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament, scheduled to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year.

In an interview with The Nation, Shehryar, who is also a former first class player, said: “I have just joined the team and let me share that I am highly impressed the way our Parliamentarians are putting in the efforts. Their passion and eagerness to excel will help them win the title.

“The most wonderful thing in our team is that we are like flowers from all corners of the country and we all are united with no opposition. We will represent green flag and try to give 100 percent to lift the title for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Shehryar said: “Our people had suffered for the last decade or so as there was no international cricket for the cricket-mad people of Pakistan. But even then our players showed a lot of courage and guts and proved the world that we are very peace-loving nation and crazy for sports especially cricket. The way our cricket team became No 1 Test team in the world in ICC Test rankings, then No 1 in T20Is, is a clear indication that we have great talent and potential and we are bound to excel.”

He said: “Being a former Grade-II and first class player, I can easily say that we have a very competitive team, while PCB coaches Sabih Azhar and Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai are doing tremendous job. I must appreciate all our members, who are fully involved and want to deliver.

“I am also very obliged to Speaker Asad Qaiser, KP Governor Pervaiz Khattak, Shah Farman and others, who spare time daily to watch us training under floodlights at Diamond Cricket ground. I think Islamabad Regional President Shakil Shaikh and his team are doing a remarkable job of providing top class cricket to youth,” he added.

“Off course, Imran Khan is a world champion and he should lead the team, but Pakistan needs him more, as current situation of the country demands his presence here. But hopefully, he will give us tips, which we will follow in letter and spirit,” Shehryar concluded.