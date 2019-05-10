Share:

KASUR-Three labourers died due to suffocation while working in a factory in the jurisdiction of Phoolnagar Saddr police here the other day.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Mansha, Abdul Ghaffar, and Shamoon were working in the factory when they accidentally fell into a pit where they suffocated. Their families blocked Lahore Road and protested against the factory owners. They demanded compensation from the factory owners against the deaths of their beloved. Phoolnagar Saddr SHO negotiated with the families and convinced them to end their protest.

MENTALLY CHALLENGED BOY GOES MISSING

A 12-year-old mentally challenged boy went missing in the jurisdiction of Chunian City police here the other day.

Arshad told the police that his son Ashfaq had gone outside home to purchase something but did not return. “We tried to find him out on a self-help basis but failed,” he said. The police registered a case and launched investigation.