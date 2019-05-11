Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday said a well-trained police force was need of the hour to counter terrorism and uphold the rule of law.

He said that special short-courses should be arranged for the under-training police officials in order to build the capacity of the police to counter terrorism. He said that police had no option but to win people’s confidence through performance.

The police chief issued these directions to police officers during his visit to the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday. Lahore CCPO BA Nasir, DIG (Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG (Investigation) Inam Waheed, SSP Ismael Kharak and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The IGP said senior officers should personally take interest in improving the working condition of the police force. He said that all available resources should be utilized to provide health and hygienic environment to officials at the police training colleges and schools.

Arif Nawaz Khan also examined security arrangements at the Police Lines. Earlier, he offered Fateha for the police martyrs who died in the suicide blast outside Data Darbar on Wednesday morning. The Lahore CCPO briefed the IGP about the performance of the Lahore Police and major challenges being faced by the police force.