LAHORE - Two children, as young as five-year-old, were burnt alive and another two wounded critically when a huge fire erupted inside a house located on Walton Road Friday.

Rescue workers said two of the victims died on the spot. They said that a baby girl and a 30-year-old man were also recovered unconscious from the building during the rescue operation. They were immediately shifted to Lahore General Hospital where the condition of the baby girl was said to be serious.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said the children were playing with a matchbox when fire broke out in a room on the second floor of the house. The fire spread to the entire portion within no time, Muhammad Farooq said.

Three firefighting units took part in the operation that last for more than two hours.

The deceased were identified by police as five-year-old Habeeba, and five-year-old Ali. Two-year-old Nabeeha was shifted to hospital in unconscious condition and 30-year-old Imran was rushed to the hospital with multiple burns.

The police handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Authorities were investigating the incident.