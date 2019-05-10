Share:

Well, yet another innocent kid fell prey to miscued fire of a cop who are seemed struggling to deliver the best whenever encounter takes place.

With offenders probably due to substandard training, a series of such untoward incidents have taken place in last two years while this fresh incident has taken U-turn when family of bereaved minor boy has claimed that cops were brawling with each other instead of fighting with culprits.

This raises questions on the training they get soon after induction in the police department and before every proportion.

Training of cops needs reforms to make them more accurate while hitting the bullet on target. They need training in such a manner that they also learn ethics and soft skills as well. Policing goes hand in hand with public dealing, until and unless police officers are well acquainted with day-to-day affairs. Examples include gender sensitive training, harassment seminars etc.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, April 19.