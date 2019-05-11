Share:

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that development of backward and less developed areas is top priority of government. Presiding over a briefing on Public Sector Development Program for 2019-2020, the prime minister said that economic development is not possible without bringing less developed and backward areas at par with other parts of the country. He directed to work on a coordinated plan for Karachi in consultation with provincial and local governments. He said that promotion of knowledge economy is vital for economic development to utilize youth’s potential. He also emphasized on introducing innovation and modern technology to fully utilize country’s capacity in agriculture sector. Imran Khan said that in past, projects were launched under PSDP, but no attention had been paid on their completion and operationalization. He directed the Minister for Planning to especially focus on completion and operationalization of every project started under PSDP. Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar briefed the prime minister on special attention being given to promotion of knowledge economy, agriculture, energy sector, and development of less developed areas of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, South Punjab, and erstwhile tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.