RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that ‘we’ share the pain of the families of missing persons and added that they are in the process of tracing them.

In a tweet, DG ISPR stated: “Our hearts beat with families of every missing person. We share their pain and we are with them in the process of tracing them.” He also reiterated that thousands of Pakistan Army soldiers have laid down their lives for the security of their fellow Pakistanis.

Last month, during a press conference, Maj Ghafoor said some elements were trying to mislead the people to provoke them against Pakistan and its institutions. He assured the people that the armed forces were working tirelessly to solve their problems, including PTM’s demand for the recovery of missing persons. The armed forces would not rest until their issues were resolved, he said, hoping they would not pay heed to “rhetoric and instead will stop these anti-state forces”.