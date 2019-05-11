Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi on Friday directed FBR not to attach the bank accounts of the taxpayers without his approval.

“No bank account attachment unless the taxpayer’s CEO/Principal officer/Owner is informed at least 24 hours prior to attachment and the chairman FBR’s approval is obtained,” the FBR said in a statement while quoting the directives of the chairman FBR.

The directions have been given to all chief commissioners, large taxpayers unit, corporate regional tax offices, and regional tax offices. Zaidi yesterday assumed the charge of Chairman FBR.

The federal government on Thursday appointed Shabbar Zaidi as chairman Federal Board of Revenue on honorary basis for a period of two years.

Talking to the media, he said that he would facilitate the existing taxpayers and bringing non-taxpayers into tax system. He said that volume of black economy is 30 percent.

“No one is talking about Pakistan, as everyone is speaking about IMF,” chairman FBR said on a question.

He further said that Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance would decide about the tax amnesty scheme. However, he did not share the date of announcing federal budget.

Earlier, the newly appointed Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi addressed the officers of FBR soon after taking charge as chairman.

He shared his vision to revamp the tax system and tax machinery and discussed broader problem areas affecting the institution.

He stressed on the need to shift from manual to complete automated system to facilitate the taxpayers. Zaidi also emphasized the need to document all the economic transactions which could be great source of revenue generation for the country.

Chairman took the FBR officers into confidence and assured that the issues being confronted by the FBR employees would be addressed under his leadership.

He sought the support of all the officers to work as a team for the betterment of the institution and country.

He thanked the Prime Minister for reposing trust in him and pledged to bring improvement in the working and performance of FBR as per expectations of the Prime Minister.

The FBR officers asked questions which were answered by the new chairman in a very candid manner. The chairman hoped to have regular interactions with the FBR officers in future.