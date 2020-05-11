Share:

MULTAN - Another good news come from Quarantine centre labour complex as 12 corona affected passengers who had came from abroad were sent to their homes after they tested negative here on Sunday. The COVID-19 affected passengers came back from abroad were shifted to Quarantine centre. Now they had been sent to their homes today evening after they tested negative twice. Meanwhile, 81 passengers who had come from Muscat on May 5 were also sent to their homes after their reports came negative. Overall 93 passengers were sent to their homes today from largest Quarantine centre of the country. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and focal person for Quarantine centre Muhammad Tayyib Khan see off them.