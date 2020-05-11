Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 709 new cases of coronavirus had been reported from the province during the last 24 hours while nine more patients lost their lives, raising the tally to 189.

In a video message released here, the chief minister said that total 4,215 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 709 new cases.

He added that overall the provincial government had conducted 91,323 tests so far which led to the identification of 11,480 cases, which were 12.6 percent of the total number of tests. “The ratio of positive cases is on the rise because it is peak of the epidemic in Sindh,” the chief minister said.

Murad Shah said that at present 9,210 patients were under treatment, of whom 7,973 or 86 percent were in isolation at their homes, adding, “Our doctors are looking after them well.”

He added that 684 or eight percent of the total number of patients were at isolation centers and 553 or six percent were under treatment at different hospitals.

The CM disclosed that of 9,210 patients, 99 were in a critical condition, and 26 had been put on ventilators. “My prayers are with them, and I wish them early recovery,” he said. Murad said that 61 more patients had recovered in the province and discharged from the hospitals, adding the total number of patients who had recovered so far came to 2,081 which constituted 18.1 percent of the total number of cases.

Situation in Karachi:

Elaborating on situation in the provincial capital with respect to Covid-19, the chief minister said that out of 709 new cases, 448 had been detected from the city. Giving district-wise breakup, he said that 152 cases had been reported from district Malir, 145 from South, 87 from Central, 81 from East, 54 from West and 29 from Korangi.

He said that since random testing of grocery shops’ owners and vegetable vendors had started, the number of cases were increasing. “I would advise people not to go to shops without masks and must observe social distancing there,” he urged.

Regarding situation in other districts of the province, Murad said that 29 cases had been reported from Hyderabad, 19 from Jacobabad, 16 from Shikarpur, 12 from Ghotki, 11 each from Sanghar and Naushehroferoze, six from Sukkur, five from Larkana, four from Shaheed Benazirabad, three each from Jamshoro and Khairpur and two from Tando Allah Yar.

The chief minister said that as far as population of the province was concerned, Sindh was conducting more tests per day than any other province of Pakistan. “Though we are conducting tests of suspected patients only,” he clarified.

“Our death ratio is also less than that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab,” he said, and termed it a result of the lockdown.

Murad further said that all quarantined suspects were being tested, adding, “We have the highest number of cases under critical care-services.”

36 more cops test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh:

Meanwhile, the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh has gone up to 151 after 36 more tested positive over the last two days.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment right now while 29 have recovered and sent home.

The spokesman added that two policemen had died due to the virus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical.

“Covid-19 infected policemen are being looked after well,” the spokesperson concluded.