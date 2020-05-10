Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has arrested four bike-lifters and recovered 10 stolen bikes from their custody, according to the officials.

The arrests were made during a special campaign against the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuables and vehicles. The department has started further procedure to hand over the recovered bikes to their owners.

Meanwhile, police has arrested 13 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, cash, mobile phones, gambling tools and stolen valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP RanaHussainTahir to raid at a gambling den.

The team raided there and nabbed five gamblers red-handed who were later identified as Wajhat Ali, WaseemSajjad, ZeeshanShokat, UmerSafdar and WajidHussain.

The police team also recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession.

Furthermore, Golra police arrested Habib-Ullah and recovered 360 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police arrested two accused Altaf and Tanveer and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Noon police arrested two Afghan Nationals namely Imran and UstariGul living illegally in Pakistan. Shahzad Town police arrested AdeelHussain and recovered stolen valuables from him.

LohiBher police arrested accused Shabbir and recovered stolen mobile phones from him. Karachi Company police arrested Muhammad Furqan and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him.

Nilore police arrested Israr for selling diesel and petrol illegally.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.