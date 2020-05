Share:

KARACHI - Aijaz Ali Pathan, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Director Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development Board has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Managing Director (MD).

According to a news re­lease on Sunday, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Karachi, relieving Amir Khursheed, an officer of PSS (BS-19), Member, Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team, Sindh, of the additional charge.