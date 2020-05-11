Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the India’s move to begin broadcasting the weather reports of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), posing these two areas as their own territories in the bulletin of State-owned broadcasts.

Talking to journalists after offering Fateha at the grave of Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah in the State’s metropolis on Sunday, the Prime Minister termed Indian move as clear evidence of her frustration. “Indian nefarious motives would never yield desired results and the defeat has become her fate”, he added.

“We have nothing to do with the Indian cheap tactics such as broadcasting weather reports on AJK and GB.

We want to remind the United Nations to fulfill its promises made with the people of Kashmir on their right to self determination”, he said.

He warned India to refrain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or AJK. AJK would be made the graveyard of Indian forces if tried to launch any aggression against Pakistan or AJK, he warned.

Raja Farooq Haider asserted that India, after abrogating special status of the disputed territory on 5th August last year, was no more a party in Kashmir dispute. “India in-fact is an illegal occupant who violated the international laws and agreements and continuing its occupation through the use of state force”, Haider added.

On this occasion, the AJK prime minister recalled the services of Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Yusuf Shah in creating religious political and social awareness among the Kashmiri masses.

On his 53rd death anniversary of prominent leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and renowned Islamic scholar, Raja Farooq Haider paid glowing tribute to him and said that his role in freedom movement was unforgettable.

Earlier, Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider and cabinet members offered Fateha at the mausoleum of veteran Kashmiri leader and the former President of the state Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah.