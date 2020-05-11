Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - In a response to the recent nefarious move by the Indian electronic media of giving the weather reports of AJK and Gilgit in their news bulletins, Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its affiliated FM Radio 101.4 Mirpur have started giving the weather reports of Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, etc of Indian Held Kashmir.

“We have started airing the daily weather reports of occupied Srinagar, Jammu and Leh cities of the internationally-acknowledged Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in all of our news bulletins in Urdu, Pahari and Gojri languages,” said Muhammad Shakeel, the Station Director, Radio on Sunday

He said that we have started (weather report) in response to certain of the Indian radio and TV channels which started broadcasting daily weather reports of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit / Baltistan in their news bulletins immorally and unlawfully and without securing any formal permission from the authorities in AJK and Gilgit / Baltistan.

Shakeel told APP that it was crystal clear and even the world was well aware of the reality that India was keeping bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir in her forced and unlawful occupation for the last 73 years.

He said that his organization decided to expand its infotainment programs including the daily weather reports of occupied Srinagar, occupied Jammu and Occupied Leh, etc in its daily news bulletins for the information of the valued listeners.

He underlined that since the abrogation of the special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir through the sinister August 5 act, India was violating all international norms and commitment.

“Not only the weather, we cover all aspects of social, political and other infotainment for the interest of our valued listeners across the LoC. The listeners always consider our news and current affair programs as the main credible sources of information and entertainment – because India has enforced a complete black out of impartial news about the occupied territory,” he said

When contacted Ali Akhtar Saleem, head of the news division of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and FM – 101.4, told APP that in a response, Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and FM 101.4 Mirpur started giving the weather reports of occupied Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.

Saleem said that AK Radio Mirpur station and its affiliated Radio FM 101.4 started airing the weather reports of Srinagar, Jammu and Leh in all of its news bulletins immediately with effect from Sunday.