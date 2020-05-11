Share:

ISLAMABAD - An aircraft carrying 17 tonnes important medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here on Sunday from China. A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the aircraft, sixth in a series of consignments, has arrived Islamabad from Beijing. The equipment included 24 X-ray machines and parts, 371,000 virus collection tubes (VTMs) for testing and one million masks of various nature for COVID-19 patients. The safety equipment procured from China was being transported to Pakistan by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts.