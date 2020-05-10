Share:

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is united, contributing in one way or another to help bring an end to the outbreak of this deadly virus that has taken the lives of over 3.5 million people around the globe.

First are our health care workers and everyone who works close to the patients of COVID-19. These people risk their lives in an effort to help patients feel better and return to their homes healthy.

We must also appreciate the efforts of police and armed forces who constantly work hard to make sure that the implementation of the lockdown is well executed and everyone follows the government’s instructions.

Furthermore, the efforts of many other people must be applauded. There are people who volunteer to work hard in different organizations, there are NGOs that put in tremendous efforts to make sure that the poor have access to good quality food, and there are people from ordinary families who make sure that they practice social distancing and follow the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of this life-threatening disease. Thank you to everyone who is working day and night to bring an end to the coronavirus.

GHANVA NAQVIE,

Islamabad.