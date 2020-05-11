Share:

Naval News earlier reported, citing local sources, that the Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaran' had accidentally fired at the friendly general-purpose ship 'Konarak' during live-fire exercises near Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

At least 19 people were killed and 15 were injured in an incident with Iran's Konarak support warship in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Army’s press service said on Monday.

"On Sunday afternoon, during an exercise involving a number of naval vessels in the waters of Jask and Chabahar, there was an accident aboard the Konarak light support vessel," the statement read. "The number of this accident's martyrs is 19; 15 have also been injured."

Media earlier reported that the Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaran' had accidentally shot at the friendly general-purpose ship 'Konarak' during live-fire exercises near Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, Iran's army neither confirmed nor refuted the reports, calling it an accident without providing further details.