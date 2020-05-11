Share:

LAHORE - Renowned comedian artist, writer and poet Athar Shah Khan, who was better known as Jedi, has passed away in Karachi on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.

Athar Shah performed in numerous plays and drama serials during his career that spanned for three decades. He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned comedian and dramatist Athar Shah Khan Jedi. The CM said in a statement that Athar Shah Jedi was a golden past of TV and radio, as he brought happiness to the audience with his exemplary acting and talent.

The CM paid tribute and remarked that the deceased would always be remembered on account of his unique style and acting.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the aggrieved family members. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Artist Athar Shah Jedi. In a tweet message today, the Minister said that Athar Shah Jedi entertained the general people with his art.

Shibli Faraz said the artist modernized the humour and his unprecedented role would always be remembered by his fans. He prayed that Allah Almighty may give the departed soul high ranks in Jannah.

Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned comedian and dramatist Athar Shah Jedi.

In his message on Sunday, he paid homage to Jedi and said that he was an asset of the nation. He said that the deceased would always be remembered on account of his individual style and acting.

The PPP leader expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant equanimity to the family members.