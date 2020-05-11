Share:

Bangladesh suffered its highest daily death toll from coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 people succumbing to the disease, according to the latest data from the government. The country has now recorded 228 deaths from the novel virus.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 165 million population, meanwhile, surpassed the 14,000 mark including 887 new infections, bringing the total to 14,657, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Prof. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS, said 5,738 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. "We have tested samples of 122,657 people since March 8," she said during a briefing.

Some 236 new recoveries were also registered, taking the number of people regaining health to 2,650.

Meanwhile, another policeman, constable Jalal Uddin Khoka, 48, died of the virus late Saturday, police said. He was under treatment in the capital Dhaka's Central Police Hospital.

With the new casualties, seven members of the law enforcing agency have perished thus far. Dozens of others are under treatment at hospitals or have self-quarantined at home.

Markets partially reopen

Some shopping malls and markets have reopened as the South Asian country eased restrictions ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Authorities have also allowed to resume manufacturing of ready-made garments, the country's main export. The industry covers more than 80% of the total exports, and employs at least four million people, mostly women.