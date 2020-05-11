Share:

LAHORE - Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has ordered to continue crackdown against kite flyers and kite seller. He said that no concession would be made to the kite-flyers and their associates. Awareness announcements should also be made in the mosques of the area. According to details, Lahore police registered 6,057 cases of kite flying during this year. As many as 6,168 accused involved in kite flying and kite selling were arrested. This year, more than 4,800 accused were challaned for kite flying. Similarly, 68,037 kites were apprehended during the crackdown against kite-flyers. During the crackdown, more than 7,000 string wheels were seized. CCPO Lahore added that a large quality of Kite paper and other allied material was confiscated from various areas during the crackdown and cases were registered against the culprits. The Lahore Police chief said that the concerned SHO and DSP would be responsible if any complaint of kite flying is reported in any area. The CCPO said that he would personally observe the action taken against kite flying.