ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Administration with assistance of Capital Development Authority is ensuring encroachment free and clean fruit and vegetables market in Islamabad.

For this purpose, the ICT Administration with assistance of CDA conducted an anti-encroachment operation at I-11 fruit and vegetables market and removed the encroachments there.

The operation was followed by a cleanliness drive in the market. Resultantly, ICT Administration and CDA teams jointly made the I-11 fruit and vegetable market clean and encroachment free. ICT Administration and CDA teams regularly conduct anti-encroachment and cleanliness exercise at fruit and vegetables market. The objective of latest drive at I-11 fruit and vegetables market is to provide better environment to visitors, avoid congestion and in the prevailing circumstances to ensure social distancing. ICT and CDA teams have been deputed at the market to ensure cleanliness and encroachment free market.