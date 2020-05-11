Share:

KARACHI - The district administration Karachi in first two weeks of the holy month of Rama­zan fined as many as 937 shopkeepers for overcharg­ing masses in different parts of the megalopolis.

A handout issued on Sun­day from the Commissioner Karachi office stated that from 1st Ramazan to 14th, 937 profiteers were chal­laned with imposition of fines of Rs. 465,7000.

As many as 255 shop­keepers in district South, 88 in East, 196 in West, 233 in Central, 70 in Malir and 125 in Korangi were fined.

The shops included gen­eral stores, milk shops, chicken, meat shops, bak­eries, vegetables and fruit shops.