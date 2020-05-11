KARACHI - The district administration Karachi in first two weeks of the holy month of Ramazan fined as many as 937 shopkeepers for overcharging masses in different parts of the megalopolis.
A handout issued on Sunday from the Commissioner Karachi office stated that from 1st Ramazan to 14th, 937 profiteers were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 465,7000.
As many as 255 shopkeepers in district South, 88 in East, 196 in West, 233 in Central, 70 in Malir and 125 in Korangi were fined.
The shops included general stores, milk shops, chicken, meat shops, bakeries, vegetables and fruit shops.