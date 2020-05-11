Share:

KARACHI - All City Tajir Ittehad Association on Sunday has undertaken to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed by the Sindh government for the Small Markets in letter and spirit.

In a letter to the Commissioner Karachi here, the President of All Tajir Ittehad Association, Mohammed Sharjil Goplani, has re­quested the Commissioner Karachi for allowing them to operate their small markets/businesses from today.

The association has also submitted a list of their small mar­kets to open from May 11. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) on Sunday urged the district

administration to stop the forceful relocation of the traders from the old vegetable market to the new one. In a statement issued here, the chamber’s President Doulat Ram Lohano said that they had re­quested Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in this regard.

Lohano said a delegation of the vegetable and fruit traders met the chamber’s representatives and apprised them that they had obtained two stay orders from the Sindh High Court against the forceful relocation. However, he added, the traders complained that the district administration was still adamant to force them to shift. The traders maintained that they themselves wanted to shift to the new market but the Market Committee Hyderabad, which was in charge of the administrative affairs, had failed to provide basic facilities at the new facility. They pointed out that the issues of sewerage, boundary wall, internal roads, installation of electric transformers, mosque, branch­es of the banks and multiple allotment issues of 34 prop­erties had not been resolved. The traders deplored that the authorities were resolute to shift them to the new place even though they knew well about the missing facilities.