Share:

The nationwide tally of Coronavirus has soared to 30,941 with 1,476 new cases reported during the last twenty four hours.

11,568 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 11,480 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 667 with 28 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

Officials have recorded more than 4.02 million cases and more than 279,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.