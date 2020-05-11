Share:

GILGIT - The coronavirus cases seem to be on the surge in Gilgit Baltistan as number of active cases in the region soared to 134 on Sunday as compared to 123 the previous day.

According to Gilgit Baltistan health ministry, over­all 304 people have recovered from the infection in the federally-administered territory.

“Four people have succumbed to the virus in the re­gion,” said the health ministry as national dashboard data shows 430 coronavirus cases reported from the region.

In April, GB government had announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown when the active cases stood at 56 in the region