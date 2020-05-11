Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Sunday directed the concerned officials to increase the number of ventilators at the quarantine centre set up at Government TB Hospital and keep a sufficient stock of protective equipment for the frontline doctors and paramedical staff. He was addressing a meeting held here to review the treatment facilities being offered to the coronavirus patients in the district. The meeting was attended by ADCG Bilal Feroze Joyia, CO Health Authority, Dr Rai Samiullah, MSDHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr Humaira Akram and PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich. The deputy commissioner expressed the fear that partial relaxation in lockdown could increase the number of coronavirus patients and the necessary medical equipment, doctors and paramedical staff at all concerned field hospitals and resuscitation centres should remain in a state of high alert. He directed to ensure 24 hours availability of doctors, meeting the nutritional needs of the patients kept in the quarantine centre and the hospitals.

He also gave orders to provide relief to the doctors and medical staff.

It was agreed that no stone would be left unturned for the rehabilitation of the coronavirus patients.