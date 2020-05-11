Share:

Faisalabad - DC Muhammad Ali has reprimanded the Local Government and Community Development Department for showing irresponsibility in anti-dengue surveillance and strongly directed that the officers of the concerned department who did not upload the report of surveillance activities on time from the android mobile phones should considered absent from duty and no excuses was acceptable in this regard.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting in which anti-dengue measures were taken by the district departments.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued a warning to the Tehsil Samundari and Food Green Department to improve their performance and clarified that the breeding grounds for dengue larvae should be cleared. He said that a comprehensive micro plan should be formulated for the control of dengue larvae in the current season and full and responsible implementation should be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the campaign against dengue in the district should be continued with full vigour.

In this regard, daily surveillance schedule should be prepared and implemented while departmental efforts should not be wasted at any moment so that the problem of dengue could not arise.

The Deputy Commissioner said that took steps to deal with any possible situation in the current season. During the meeting, the uploading of surveillance activities through Android mobile phones of the departments was reviewed while the District Coordinator for Epidemics gave a detail briefing on surviellance activities.