Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Monday that as per his directions all issues related to the critically important Diamer Bhasha Dam, including settlement, detailed roadmap for mobilization of financial resources etc. had been resolved and the project was ready for commencement of physical work.

Chairing a meeting here on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements of the country, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed to immediately start construction activities of the dam.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Mohammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Muzammil Hussain and other senior officers.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the progress of resolution of all pending issues related to the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.