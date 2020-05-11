Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 13 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). “As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2359 hours PST,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news release. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added.