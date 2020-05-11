Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday underlined the need for holding debate on national finance commission (NFC) award.There was also need to have discussion on 18th Amendment, for transferring resources from provincial level to tehsils level, he stated while talking to a private news channels. There was no difference of opinion on legislation of 18th Amend but we want progress at grassroots level for a common man. To a question on calling assembly session by Opposition, he said in the current situation of coronavirus, we should go for virtual session of Parliament. Opposition parties particularly PML-N, leaders who were insisting to call assembly session was just for political point scoring.