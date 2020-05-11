Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Monday announced to not attend the National Assembly session – scheduled for today.

The minister took to Twitter and told that he has taken the decision after some NA members and staff tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“I have been insisting on NA session through video link since day one. The parliamentary committee made an unwise decision over the opposition’s pressure and put the national political leadership in unnecessary danger.”