Johi is a small Taluka of District Dadu with approx 294,848 population spreading over 3616 km area. The people of Johi have played a front-line role in all struggles, particularly in all tough conditions. During mega-floods of 2010 their steadfastness proved an example of unity, not only men but women of the Johi are side by side with men in all circumstances.

In the wake of COVID-19, students from Johi took an initiative called “Stop Spreading COVID-19 in Johi” in which a volunteers’ committee has been formed consisting of 32 volunteer from different walks of life to bring awareness to the people about outbreak of pandemic COVID-19. They conducted awareness sessions at various overcrowded places including hotels, cattle mandis, public parks and bus stands. Their efforts have been acknowledged by Assistant Commissioner Johi and Deputy Commissioner Dadu and civil society organisation.

They mobilized resources from various stakeholders working in the Johi in kind of masks provision, awareness-raising leaflets, brochures, banners and pena flexes which they posted, pasted and disturbed. Volunteers are working days and nights without any stipend and this is the time that every Pakistani must contribute to get rid of COVID-19.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.