Share:

GILGIT - Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman inaugurated `Sehat Call’, the first telehealth service for Gilgit Baltistan here on Sunday. On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer PISE, Hassan Ali Shah briefed CM about Sehat Call.

The chief minister appreciated the project and assured complete support from GB gov­ernment. He asked public to benefit from this free service and avoid unnecessary visits to Hospital. He also lauded services of doctors and psychologists rendering voluntary ser­vices under the platform of Sehat Call. Sec­retary Health GB, Raja Rasheed Ali was also present on the occasion. This service was developed by Pakistan Innovation Summit for Education team in collaboration with Health Department GB, AKRSP and Young Doctors Association of Gilgit Baltistan