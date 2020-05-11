Share:

Earlier, the Afghan forces killed one of the Taliban's regional intelligence officers, Asadullah Dawlatzai, in the eastern province of Laghman.

According to police, four back-to-back bomb explosions have rocked the Afghan capital.

The roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Kabul, wounding four civilians including a child, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that a clearance team was at the site of the attacks.

Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks.

The Afghan National Security Council said on Saturday that Kabul has released a total of 1,000 Taliban members and expects the group to respond by setting free government security forces personnel and speeding up the preparation of direct talks.