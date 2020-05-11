Share:

The number of recoveries worldwide from the novel coronavirus outbreak exceeded 1.4 million early Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,408,705 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while 282,694 have lost their battle against the pandemic.

More than 4.1 million people have contracted the disease, the data showed.

The highest number of coronavirus recoveries was registered in the US, with 216,169. However, the US also remains the hardest-hit country with more than 1.32 million confirmed cases and over 79,500 fatalities.

Germany followed the US with 144,400 recoveries and Spain with 136,166.

Meanwhile, recoveries in Italy have reached 105,186.

Turkey entered the world's top five countries in terms of COVID-19 recoveries with a total of 92,691 people beating the disease.

As of Sunday, Turkey had registered a total of 3,786 deaths from the pandemic. There are currently 138,657 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, while the total number of active cases has dropped to 42,180, according to the country's health minister.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.