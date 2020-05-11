Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of renowned come­dian, writer and poet Athar Shah Khan and prayed to Allah Almighty for forgive­ness of the deceased and bestows of patience and grace on his family.

In a condolence mes­sage, the Governor said that Athar Shah Khan satirized the social evils through the character of Jedi and immortalized the character of Jedi with his acting. Imran Ismail said that Athar Shah Khan’s plays and poetry were masterpieces of Urdu comedy and literature.

The Governor said that Athar Shah Khan gave a new dimension to Urdu comedy and people asso­ciated with acting could learn a lot from his work.