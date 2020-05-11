Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Sindh Government is spreading panic instead of providing facilities to fight against corona­virus and its traditional mismanagement, espe­cially in healthcare sector is at its peak.

Addressing a crowded press conference in the Insaf House here on Sunday, flanked by PTI MPAs Dua Bhutto, Dr Saeed Afridi, Kareem Bux Gabol, and other leaders Hunaid Lakhani, Jam Farooq, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Saifullah Abro and Razaq Bajiwa, he said like the Punjab Govern­ment, the Sindh Government should also an­nounce a special package for the journalists.

Haleem said there were no proper facilities even in government hospitals like JPMC and Civil Hospital Karachi and desperate patients were committing suicides.

He said instead of clean water, the people of Sindh were drinking gutter-mixed water, add­ing there was acute water shortage from Kara­chi to Thar. Eighty percent of RO plants in Thar-installed with a cost of over Rs7.5billion were faulty and in non-working condition. He further said the provincial government of Sindh and its ministers were confused and clueless.

Haleem Adil said that the Tiger Force was non political and consisted of many social person­alities. He said over 10,000 FIRs were lodged against citizens for so-called violation of lock­down. The PTI leader pointed out in whole world, the governments were preparing to fight the virus, but the Sindh Cabinet passed a sub­sidy of Rs 2.5 billion for captive energy project owners. Rs. 4 billion were being given as subsi­dy to sugar mills. These were projects of Omni Group. The PTI Central Vice President said in Sindh, tractor scheme had also been launched and contracts of Rs. 6 billion were also given silently to the irrigation sector.