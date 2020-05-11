PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going through a difficult period and in this difficult time we are all working patiently on the precautionary measures taken by the government.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the KP government have taken time action to control this epidemic and the government is fully aware of its people and that is why the government has launched the Ehsaas program to ensure the assistance of the deserving by putting political affiliations aside.