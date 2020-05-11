Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Minister for Agricul­ture and Livestock and Fisher­ies Mohibullah Khan Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is go­ing through a difficult period and in this difficult time we are all work­ing patiently on the precautionary measures taken by the government.

In a statement issued here on Sun­day, he said the KP government have taken time action to control this ep­idemic and the government is fully aware of its people and that is why the government has launched the Ehsaas program to ensure the as­sistance of the deserving by putting political affiliations aside.