ISLAMABAD - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired David and Victoria Beckham’s highly-rated former aide to join their Los Angeles team. Mother-of-two Rebecca Mostow, 70, was brought in by the couple to help run their day-to-day lives in Beverly Hills, reports suggest. Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are currently living in a £14.5 million, Tuscan-style villa owned by Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry, 50, in the gated community of Beverly Ridge Estates. Ms. Mostow previously worked for Prince and Seal and was employed by David Beckham after he started playing for LA Galaxy in 2007.

An inside source told: ‘Rebecca is extremely discreet, diligent and professional and has been around high-end celebrities for decades. She’s exactly what Harry and Meghan were looking for and came highly recommended. Rebecca has her work cut out. But then, working with Prince can’t have been a walk in the park.’