PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has convened an All Parties Conference on June 6 as the party leaders said the government was trying to repeal the 18th constitutional amendment.
Provincial JUI-F chief Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday chaired a meeting, which decided to call the APC.
The meeting noted that the government was trying to undo the 18th constitutional amendment and the opposition forces would resist this effort. They also criticized the government for its alleged planning to cut the share of provinces in the National Finance Commission Award.
They also said the government was not serious in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.