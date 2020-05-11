Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has con­vened an All Parties Con­ference on June 6 as the party leaders said the government was trying to repeal the 18th consti­tutional amendment.

Provincial JUI-F chief Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday chaired a meeting, which decided to call the APC.

The meeting noted that the government was try­ing to undo the 18th con­stitutional amendment and the opposition forc­es would resist this ef­fort. They also criticized the government for its al­leged planning to cut the share of provinces in the National Finance Com­mission Award.

They also said the gov­ernment was not serious in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.