LAHORE - An 18-year-old was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore’s Islampura this Sunday morning.

According to the details, the victim has been identified as Usman, s/o Yousaf, who was a resident of Narowal and worked in a factory at Bund Road. The victim was on a motorcycle with his younger brother, Ali Haider, when the incident occurred. The kite string sliced the jugular vein of Usman and he died on the spot

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Usman and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report on the incident.

The CM expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathies with the family members of the deceased.

He asked the CCPO Lahore to take stern action against those found involved in committing negligence and further warned that kite-flying incidents were highly intolerable. The CM said that effective crackdown should be launched on those involved in kite-flying and selling kites.

He stressed that 100 per cent control on kite-flying would have to be ensured and warned that in case of surfacing kite-flying incidents, the police officer concerned would not be spared.

DIG Operations, Rai Babar Saeed, immediately suspended the SHO Islampura and ordered all the concerned officers to ensure proper implementation of Kite Flying Act.

Terming the demise of the youth as a deplorable incident, the DIG appealed to the parents to ensure that their children did not fly kites to avoid such gory incidents