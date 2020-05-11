Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan, while stressing the need for a comprehensive strategy backed by a uniform policy framework for the wellbeing of labourers in the province and protection of their basic rights, has directed to constitute a commit­tee headed by Additional Chief Secre­tary with representation of all the con­cerned departments to come up with workable proposals to this effect.

He said this while chairing a meeting here Sunday to review the overall pro­gress of labour department here the other day.

The chief minister also directed the concerned highups to expedite work on computerized data collection of labour­ers across the province and work on drastic reforms in the affairs of Labour Department with special focus on Work­ers Welfare Board in order to make it an effective body to ensure the protection of the basic rights of labourers.

Minister for Labour, Shaukat yous­fzai, Additinal Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance, Atif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah and Secretary Labour, other con­cerned highups attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken for the welfare of labour community, fixation of minimum wag­es for them, progress on labourers data collection, matters related to the regu­larization of the contract employees of Workers Welfare Board and many oth­er matters. The provincial minister ap­prised the chief minister of the issues faced by labourers working in mines.

The chief minister directed the high­ups of the concerned departments to review the existing laws/policies gov­erning the matters of labourers and come up with proposals for a single and inclusive policy in order to facil­itate the labourers in an easy. On this occasion, Mahmood Khan remarked that protection of the basic rights of la­bourers and their wellbeing was one of the top priorities of his government