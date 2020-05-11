PESHAWAR - Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while stressing the need for a comprehensive strategy backed by a uniform policy framework for the wellbeing of labourers in the province and protection of their basic rights, has directed to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary with representation of all the concerned departments to come up with workable proposals to this effect.
He said this while chairing a meeting here Sunday to review the overall progress of labour department here the other day.
The chief minister also directed the concerned highups to expedite work on computerized data collection of labourers across the province and work on drastic reforms in the affairs of Labour Department with special focus on Workers Welfare Board in order to make it an effective body to ensure the protection of the basic rights of labourers.
Minister for Labour, Shaukat yousfzai, Additinal Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance, Atif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah and Secretary Labour, other concerned highups attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed about the steps taken for the welfare of labour community, fixation of minimum wages for them, progress on labourers data collection, matters related to the regularization of the contract employees of Workers Welfare Board and many other matters. The provincial minister apprised the chief minister of the issues faced by labourers working in mines.
The chief minister directed the highups of the concerned departments to review the existing laws/policies governing the matters of labourers and come up with proposals for a single and inclusive policy in order to facilitate the labourers in an easy. On this occasion, Mahmood Khan remarked that protection of the basic rights of labourers and their wellbeing was one of the top priorities of his government