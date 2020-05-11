Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army’s Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border while fighting against COVID-19.

According to Inter Services Public Relation Relations, the officer was managing Torkham Border Terminal to ensure screening of people and move of logistic convoys to Afghanistan.

Major Asghar was evacuated to CMH Peshawar on Sunday complaining of breathing problems. He was put on ventilator but succumbed to coronavirus. “There is no cause bigger than serving the nation,” the ISPR said in a statement late Sunday.