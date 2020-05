Share:

DIR LOWER - Member National Assembly from Dir Lower Syed Mehboob Shah was tested positive for coronavirus, said Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Irshad Ali on Friday. The MNA in his message on social media said according to the report he had been tested positive for coronavirus and was advised by the doctor to remain in quarantine at home for at least 15 days. He said though he was feeling well and had no health issue, but adopting precautionary measures were prerequisite in this situation.