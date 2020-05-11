Share:

LAHORE - Mysterious death of a young girl Rabia, which was initially reported as a suicide is now being investigated as a murder. According to the police sourcces, Rabia got married to Shafique a year ago and the couple had a daughter, Hareem, who was three months old. The couple was a resident of Basheer Chowk, Shibli Town, Sandah. The police sources said that they had learnt through certain witnesses that the girl did not commit suicide, rather she was choked to death. The police sent the corpse for an autopsy and have started investigating the husband of the allegedly murdered girl.