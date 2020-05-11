Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood said Sunday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was effectively working to eradicate corruption from the society without political influence.

NAB was carrying out investigation of corruption cases against the bigwigs of the opposition parties including PPP and PML-N, he said talking to a private news channel. The minister said there was no draft under consideration to make amendment in NAB laws to bring transparency in its system.

He said the government was not registering cases against anybody and it was also not using power to give relaxation to corrupt and plunderers. He said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly. “The PTI govt is committed from day first to wipe out menace of corruption from the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday warned those involved in corruption since last 35 years would no more be allowed to get off scot-free as PTI-led government had zero tolerance for corruption. Talking to private news channel, Sadaqat Abbasi said, no pressure would be accepted in action against corrupt mafia and everyone will have to face strict accountability.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected national institutions including apex court and NAB. The NAB should take a full action against all corrupt elements without any fear or pressure.

He lashed out at opposition parties that PTI did not recruit any single person in the NAB, adding Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) made all appointments in the NAB.

Sadaqat said that the NAB should not be criticised but if the opposition wanted to change some laws, they just come up with the proposals.

He urged public should come forward to support government on coronavirus national agenda to save Pakistan from the pandemic.

Replying another question, he said provision of relief to poor segments of society was topmost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said federal and all provincial governments were on same page in combating COVID-19.